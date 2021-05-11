Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

Get Telos alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 in the last three months.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.