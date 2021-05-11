Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51.

