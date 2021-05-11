Spin Master Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.91.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$41.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.20. Spin Master has a one year low of C$16.87 and a one year high of C$47.78.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.