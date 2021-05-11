Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

