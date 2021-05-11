Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $98.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43.

