Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 534 Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Global X Guru Index ETF alerts:

GURU stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. Global X Guru Index ETF has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $48.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GURU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.