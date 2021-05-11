Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 534 Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:GURU opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. Global X Guru Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

