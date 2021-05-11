Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMX shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $804.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

