Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

