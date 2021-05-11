Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

