Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 789,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

