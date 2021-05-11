Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPSH opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.75.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 101,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH).

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.