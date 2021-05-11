Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $51,000 in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PRPO opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Precipio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

