Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ruhnn were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruhnn by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 113,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUHN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Ruhnn Holding Limited has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

