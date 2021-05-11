Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.34) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.27). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $75.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.