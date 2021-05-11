Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

SIM stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.77 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

