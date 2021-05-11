Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sharps Compliance Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Barrington Research upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sharps Compliance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 million and a P/E ratio of 219.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

