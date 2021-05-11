Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX opened at $281.59 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.37.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

