Strs Ohio Sells 15,500 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $11,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 620,021 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

