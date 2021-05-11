Strs Ohio Has $1 Million Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Luminex were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

