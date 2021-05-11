Strs Ohio Acquires 6,900 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.