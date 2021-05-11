JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,985 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

AZRE stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $987.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.84. Azure Power Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.