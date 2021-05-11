Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

