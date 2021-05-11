JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $181,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,636 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,580 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 777,832 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Separately, Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

