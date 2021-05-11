Kamada (KMDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

