Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

