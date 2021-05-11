Alexco Resource (AXU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.80 million.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Shares of TSE:AXU opened at C$3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of C$2.26 and a 52-week high of C$4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.70 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.