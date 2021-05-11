Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director John Frascotti Sells 15,854 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Frascotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

