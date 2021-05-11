Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director John Frascotti Sells 15,854 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Frascotti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.24.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
