Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Acquires 350,000 Shares

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 350,000 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 64.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

