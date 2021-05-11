Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Buys 350,000 Shares of Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,340,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00.

Exterran stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the first quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Exterran by 64.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

