Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) EVP John J. Gleason Sells 11,435 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryder System stock opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $89.65.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.