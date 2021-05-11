Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) COO John P. Hill Sells 25,000 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearfield stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.89 million, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

