JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

