Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage Sells 14,301 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WTS stock opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,447,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

