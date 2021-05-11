JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 8,730 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 221.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FGBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $170.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

