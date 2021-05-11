Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALGN opened at $554.50 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $576.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,296,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

