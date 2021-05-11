BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CEO Sells $2,103,600.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BWA opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

