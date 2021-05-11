Insider Selling: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Insider Sells $673,931.88 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 97,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $673,931.88.

OTCMKTS TTSH opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

