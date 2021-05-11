Stephens Begins Coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $12.60 on Monday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,176,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

