Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall Sells 35,170 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gartner stock opened at $231.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $239.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.97.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.