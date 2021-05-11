Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AX.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.26.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$10.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.40. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$6.77 and a twelve month high of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.60.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

