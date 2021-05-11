Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CERV stock opened at C$17.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.26. The stock has a market cap of C$271.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$17.90.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.