Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CERV stock opened at C$17.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.26. The stock has a market cap of C$271.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$17.90.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

