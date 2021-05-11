Raymond James Boosts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$6.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$6.89.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

