Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$201.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$199.00 to C$201.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$194.67.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$198.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$92.63 and a 12 month high of C$203.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

