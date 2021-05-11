CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.20 ($95.53).

ETR:COP opened at €64.10 ($75.41) on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €62.70 ($73.76) and a 52 week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 45.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.85.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

