Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million.

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.58 million and a PE ratio of 28.85. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

