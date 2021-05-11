$10.00 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $10.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.91 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

