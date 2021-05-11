Agrify (AGFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Agrify to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGFY opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38. Agrify has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGFY. Maxim Group began coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

