Brokers Issue Forecasts for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

PLNT stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

