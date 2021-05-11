Permian Basin Royalty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,853% compared to the average volume of 87 call options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,153,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PBT stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $194.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.13.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
