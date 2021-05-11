Permian Basin Royalty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,853% compared to the average volume of 87 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,153,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $194.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0119 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

